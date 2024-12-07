Montana Ag Network: 'Cattlemen's Day' in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — On Saturday, Montana ranchers came together for the 23rd annual Cattlemen’s Day.

“Our mission is to support family farms and ranchers that raise cattle and keep them in business,” said Montana Cattlemen’s Association president Richard Liebert.

The future of the cattle industry depends not only on profitability, but encouraging and inviting the next generation to get involved.

“We are dedicated to helping that family farm and ranch stay alive,” Liebert said.

The Montana Cattlemen’s Association is grassroots, all volunteer based group, but that stop them from making their voice heard.

Discussions of the day included strategies to improve profitability, estate planning, and a review of federal agencies and the incorporation of local plans.

“Citizens should be engaging their representatives and say, ‘Let's not, let's be careful about what we're doing, so we're not going to cripple the ag industry, but instead make it stronger.’” Liebert said.



Owner of Northern Ag Network Taylor Brown shared the optimism he felt coming from the discussions.

“What we heard today is organizations are starting to come together to agree on ways to cut expenses,” Brown said.

While cow herds are at the smallest they’ve been in a decade, issues like high cost of expenses and country of origin labeling show there’s still work to do.

It’s a relevant subject for everyone in Montana, not just the farmers themselves.

“The public needs to realize that… that farmer-rancher out there is much more than just providing an economy and food,” Brown said.

And cattlemen and ranchers need to work together to find an answer.

“What things can we do… together as an industry so that we can stay profitable and get young people interested in coming back in this business?” Brown asked.

To join the Montana Cattlemen’s Association, you can click here or call (406) 467 2251.