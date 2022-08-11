Montana Ag Network: goats provide a variety of products

CONRAD — Reporter Lindsey Stenger visited Windrift Hill in Conrad, where dozens of goats provide a variety of products, from soap to skin lotion to milk.
Dick and Deena Maier, along with their daughter and two sons, run this family business. Click here to visit the website.
TRENDING ARTICLES
- 4 people dead in Glacier County crash
- MT tribes get $1.1M to enhance tourism
- Charged with biting off a woman's ear
- Wanted: 'Yellowstone' extras in Helena
- Eye On Great Falls - new businesses
- WATCH: bear trapped in car in Red Lodge