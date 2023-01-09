Montana Ag Network: Investing in the future of agriculture

GREAT FALLS — Montana Ag-Tech Innovation and Investment Summit. Coming to the Great Falls International Airport banquet hall on January 24, 2023. It’s an all-day event that offers insight to boosting the future on Montana Agriculture.

“We’re always trying to push Montana Agriculture forward,” said Logan Kruse, Communications Director for the Montana Department of Agriculture.

The daily stressors that producers face is different than everyone else.

“…it's sunup to sundown… having them sit down and look at email and trying to like look into grants or looking to moneys in order to push their personal business forward or their idea is it's something that comes after what they do on a day to day.”

The Ag-Tech Innovation and Investment Summit is a networking event with speakers that share tips on how to push an ag business into the future of technology. That isn’t the highlight of the day. At 3:30pm, “Pitch Arena” will begin.

Pitch Arena is a Shark Tank style event where selected participants will prepare a 60 second elevator pitch to capital investors. Big wallets awaiting to invest in the next best thing. It’s a way to give producers the ability to present an innovation and make it come to fruition.

Not just anyone gets to step into the “Shark Tank”. Participants are selected by the Montana Department of Agriculture and are coached to deliver the best pitch possible to investors. The application deadline has been extended to January 13, 2023. If your pitch is worthy, click here for how to apply.

For the top 3 pitch ideas to the investors, the first, second, and third place winners will win a chunk of $50,000 from the event. That doesn’t include a deal made with the experts.

· 1st Place - $25,000

· 2nd Place - $15,000

· 3rd Place - $10,000

“…it'll be it'll be a great way to get out an idea and it will also be a great way to connect and push that idea forward with hopefully some money behind it,” shared Kruse.