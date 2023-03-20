Montana Ag Network: Stick Leg Ranch (video)

Near Valier in Pondera County is Stick Leg Ranch, a regenerative farming ranch that represents a lifelong dream for a Conrad man. The name comes from when the owner lost his legs in an accident.
Montana Ag Network: Stick Leg Ranch
