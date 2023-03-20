Watch Now
NewsMontana AG Network

Actions

Montana Ag Network: Stick Leg Ranch (video)

Montana Ag Network: Stick Leg Ranch
<i>MTN News</i>
Montana Ag Network: Stick Leg Ranch
Montana Ag Network: Stick Leg Ranch
Posted at 6:24 PM, Mar 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-19 20:36:21-04

Near Valier in Pondera County is Stick Leg Ranch, a regenerative farming ranch that represents a lifelong dream for a Conrad man. The name comes from when the owner lost his legs in an accident.

Montana Ag Network: Stick Leg Ranch

Questions or comments about this article/video? Click here to contact Ryan.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App