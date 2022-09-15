Watch Now
Montana Ag Network: tough times for some ranchers

Some moderate rainfall been forecasted over the next few days in Montana. But for some ranchers in central Montana, it may be too little, too late. Cost of hay is too high, their wells are running dry for drinking water, and some spring-born calves are already headed to market.

