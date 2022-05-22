Montana Ag Network: Zinke hosts ag-focused forum in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Ryan Zinke, a candidate in the Republican primary for Montana's first Congressional district, hosted a forum in Great Falls on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

He was joined by leaders from the agriculture community, including grain growers, pulse crop growers, fertilizer sellers,, and producers of other ag products and services.

Topics discussed by attendees included agriculture, drought, and crop insurance.

U.S. House Agriculture Committee ranking member Glenn Thompson (R-PA) was scheduled to attend, but a flight delay prevented him from being at the forum.

Zinke, who was Montana’s sole U.S. Representative from 2015 to early 2017, also served as Secretary of the Interior under then-President Trump.



