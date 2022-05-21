Obituary: Ervin Ronald Ratliff

Ervin Ronald Ratliff passed away on May 17, 2022 at the age of 73 in Great Falls, Montana. Born in Middletown, Ohio on January 18, 1949, Ron spent his early childhood years in Farmersville, Ohio. His family moved to Conrad, Montana where he became quite the athlete participating in football, baseball, basketball, and swimming. As a young man, Ron worked as a derrickhand in the oil fields of Montana and Wyoming. He met his wife, June, a telephone operator, while trying to locate the number for an ex-girlfriend. Turns out that call to the operator connected him with the love of his life. He joined the US Navy in 1976 and spent four years traveling the world.

Following his time as a sailor, he and June settled in Gig Harbor, Washington to raise their family. Through the years, Ron worked as an auto mechanic and truck driver. However, his favorite job was caring for his two children. He was Mr. Mom long before it was cool. He was a pro at packing school lunches with extra Oreos and shuttling kids around sometimes to the ski slopes instead of school. Ron also enjoyed traveling, playing poker, riding his motorcycle, scuba diving, and crime documentaries.

Ron is survived by his wife of 49 years, June, son Brandon Ratliff (Heather) of Belt, Montana, daughter Ronda Jensen (Mark) of Shelton, Washington, brothers Dean Ratliff (Linda) of Casper, Wyoming, David Ratliff (Sheila) of Bozeman, Montana, sister-in-law Shelly Hauge of Odessa, Washington and grandchildren Rylan, Lillie, Gunnar, Bo, Elsa, Gus and Eva.