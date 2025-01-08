HELENA — The opening week of the 69th Legislative Session saw members of the Montana Farmers Union (MFU) gathering in Helena to advocate for the future of Montana agriculture. Armed with four key priorities, they met with state legislators to address pressing issues impacting farmers and ranchers across the state.

Montana Farmers Union pushes for changes at state legislature

1. The Right to Repair

For many farmers, broken equipment during peak seasons like spring seeding can mean the difference between a successful harvest and financial losses.

MFU President Walter Schweitzer stressed the importance of the “Right to Repair,” highlighting the challenges farmers face when relying on authorized technicians who might be hundreds of miles away.

“Equipment only breaks down when you use it,” Schweitzer explained. “The manufacturer techs and dealer techs don’t have enough staff to repair our equipment timely during peak seasons. Having the tools available to repair our own equipment is critically important.”

2. Promoting Local Produce in Grocery Stores

Grocery store shelf space remains a sought-after commodity, and MFU hopes to incentivize large chain stores to prioritize local producers.

Carah Ronan, owner of Rodi Farm in Laurel, expressed frustration over the lack of truly local products in stores.

“In Laurel, Montana, we have a national chain where the most local product is from Idaho—that is not very local,” Ronan said. “We have all these great local producers, so why can’t we get their products in our stores?”



3. Securing Agricultural Data

As high-tech precision agriculture equipment increasingly relies on cloud storage, concerns about data security have grown. Schweitzer pointed to the risk of aggregated data being accessed by foreign powers like China, potentially leading to market manipulation.

“This data can be used against us,” Schweitzer said. “If we made it publicly available so no one had special access, then no one could use it unfairly to manipulate our markets.”

4. Transparency in Meat Labeling

Montana farmers also want greater transparency regarding the origin of beef and pork sold in grocery stores. Ronan noted the common misconception that meat labeled as “local” comes from nearby ranches.

“We’re in cattle country, and many consumers assume the beef at the store is local because of a sign on the wall,” Ronan explained. “But without clear labeling, they don’t know if it’s from Montana or Brazil. Consumers should have the choice.”

Looking Ahead

The Montana Farmers Union hopes that these state-level initiatives will inspire federal action, pushing Congress to adopt similar measures.

As Schweitzer and Ronan pointed out, these changes could not only empower farmers but also give consumers more control and confidence in the products they buy.

Keep checking back for updates as these critical agricultural issues continue to unfold during the legislative session.

