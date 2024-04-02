Montana marks first 'Soil Health Week'

HELENA — A roundtable was held on Monday, April 1, 2024, at The Union on Last Chance Gulch to recognize the first Montana Soil Health Week.

Civic leaders, ranchers, business owners, and community partners met to discuss why healthy soil is important.

The Montana legislature passed a bipartisan resolution in 2023 designating the first week of April as Montana Soil Health Week.



Healthy soil is crucial for agriculture, food security, and food nutrients.

Norane Freistadt, the vice chair of the Northern Plains Resource Council, said, “The nutrient value for all the fruits and vegetables family of foods is dependent on good soil, and so it should be important to every person. The soil that has been overused and then had unnatural fertilizers put to it does not produce the best foods for people and animals to eat.”

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Wednesday is Montana Soil Health Day, and the Northern Plains Resource Council will host an online screening of the award-winning documentary To Which We Belong.

The film includes farmers and ranchers who use simple but important methods to renew and revitalize landscapes.

You can register to attend the free online screening by clicking here.