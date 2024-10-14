MSU announces webinar series on pest control

Montana State University has announced a series of fall webinar series designed to help farmers and ranchers navigate and manage pests, weeds, and more.

The five webinars will occur from October 29th to December 19th.

The programs are:



Pesticides and Pollinators, October 29, 9:00 to 10:00 am

Montana Biocontrol Weed Project, November 7, 12:00 to 1:00 pm

Managing Noxious Weeds near Water, November 21, 9:00 to 10:00 am

Intro to Pesticide Formulations, December 5, 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

Developing Pest Management Plan for Vertebrate Pests, December 19, 12:00 to 1:00 pm

MSU extension agent Shelley Mills will teach farmers how to modify pesticide use to create minimal impact on pollinators. In recent years, pesticides have contributed to a decline in pollinator populations.

ON November 21st, Jane Mangold will cover considerations of herbicide use for the control of noxious weeds which commonly grow near water. She will also cover the chemical and non-chemical options for mitigation.

The webinars conclude with a presentation on developing a pest management plan for vertebrate pests. These include voles, squirrels, prairie dogs and gophers.



Stephen Vantassel will host, mapping out steps of the planning process and answer questions on the cost effectiveness of control.

To register for any or all of the webinars, click here.

For more information, call Amy Bowser at 406-994-5178.

