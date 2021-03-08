Menu

Much needed moisture moves in

Trace to several inches of snow expected
Posted at 7:40 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 09:40:20-05

Good Monday morning everyone!

Well Old Man Winter is back and will be bring us some snow today through tomorrow morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place starting at 5 p.m. and lasting until tomorrow morning at 11 a.m.

Snow could start as early as late this morning but really accumulating snow will pick up later this evening.

Due to temperatures above freezing for the afternoon, precipitation could fall as rain and snow but then will quickly transition to snow as cold air is brought in.

A trace to 4 inches of snow is expected for our viewing area.

We will start to dry out as the morning wanes on tomorrow with partly sunny skies.

