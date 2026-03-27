REAL Montana participants gain global perspective on agriculture during Morocco trip

GREAT FALLS — REAL Montana, short for Resource Education & Agriculture Leadership, is a two-year leadership development program through Montana State University Extension designed to strengthen the future of the state’s natural resource industries. The program combines in-state seminars, national travel, and an international study tour to expose participants to a wide range of perspectives.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Montana Ag Network: REAL group highlights international industry

The mission is simple: build a network of informed leaders who can help advance Montana agriculture and natural resource industries in a rapidly changing world.

A global classroom

This year, participants traveled across Morocco, visiting farms, research centers, and food production facilities to better understand how agriculture operates on a global scale.

According to REAL Montana Co-Director Tara Becken, the trip is about more than just travel, it’s about perspective.

“We were able to see how Montana commodities fit into the global picture,” said Becken, who also attended the trip. “Wheat from Montana’s Golden Triangle ends up on a plate on the other side of the world.”

Participants explored everything from citrus production to international trade, gaining firsthand insight into how food systems connect across continents.

Similar challenges, different landscapes

While Morocco’s environment and crops differ from those in Montana, participants said the challenges facing producers still felt familiar.

“Even though we’re worlds away, our challenges are very, very similar,” Becken said, pointing to issues like drought, labor shortages, and market pressures.

For Alice Miller, a participant in the program, those similarities stood out immediately.

“They’ve been dealing with drought. They’re working through input costs and labor… those are the same conversations we’re having here,” Miller said.

From farm to global table

One of the most impactful moments for participants came from seeing food production up close and realizing how connected it is to back home.

“Eating oranges right off the trees and then thinking about how that food ends up on our grocery store shelves… it just hits different when you’re there,” Miller said.

The experience reinforced a broader takeaway: Montana agriculture plays a role far beyond state lines.

“Montana really is feeding the world. That’s not just a phrase, that’s a reality,” Miller said.

Building the next generation of leaders

The international trip is just one part of the REAL Montana program, which includes eight in-state seminars and a national policy-focused trip to Washington, D.C.

Participants are selected from across Montana’s natural resource industries, including agriculture, energy, and forestry, with the goal of building a diverse network of future leaders.

Program leaders say those experiences are critical as the industry faces ongoing challenges, from global trade to shifting consumer demands.

“Unless we can understand the world around us, it’s really hard to tackle our own problems,” Becken said.

As the current class prepares to graduate, the focus now shifts to applying those lessons back home.

“We hope they go out and make a difference for the state of Montana and their communities,” Becken said.

Looking ahead

Applications for the next REAL Montana class are open through March 31. The program targets individuals working in Montana’s natural resource industries who are interested in growing as leaders and making an impact in their communities.

For Miller, the experience is one she encourages others to pursue.

“It’s an investment you won’t regret making, in yourself and in your industry,” she said.

The Montana Farmers Union is now offering a scholarship to help offset the cost of participation for eligible members accepted into the program. The support is designed to make leadership development more accessible to those working in agriculture and natural resource industries.

More information on scholarship opportunities and the application process can be found on the REAL Montana website.

