Registration is open for "Fire Safety for Farmers" class

GREAT FALLS — Registration is now open for a class in Pondera County to teach farmers about fire safety.

The class is free and will be on July 1st at 2 p.m. at the Conrad Fire Department. It is being organized by the MSU Extension-Pondera County Office.

"One of the big reasons is, burning a field is kind of a dangerous thing, so we wanted our producers to kind of have a little more knowledge on how to do it safely and what they can do kind of prevent accidents. Then, equipment fires. They happen. Nobody likes them, they're not fun times, but they happen so it's important to be prepared for those as well,” explained Adriane Good, Pondera County MSU Extension Agent.

2-3 pm -Burning Fields Safely & Updated Pondera County Burn Permit Policy - Adriane Good

3-4 pm - Handling Equipment Fires - Conrad Volunteer Fire Department

This event is free, but people are asked register in advance by calling 406-271-4054, or emailing Good at adriane.good@montana.edu.