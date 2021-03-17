Warm and dry St. Patricks Day

Good morning and Happy St. Patrick's Day!

Today will be a beautiful sunny and warm day for our viewing area with temperatures well above the average for this time of year.

You can expect the same kind of conditions tomorrow with sunny to mostly sunny skies.

Just add into a few more degrees as temperatures warm up to the 60s for many.

We do have some changes on the way starting Friday though with some moisture moving into the area.

Isolated to scattered showers with a few snow flakes will be possible Friday into the night and Saturday.

The best chance to see any precipitation will really stay towards Helena.