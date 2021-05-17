1 person dead, 1 injured in crash near Three Forks

BOZEMAN — A one-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 left one woman dead and a man injured just east of Three Forks on Saturday morning, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

MHP said that at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, a 50-year-old woman was westbound on I-90 when the vehicle went off the road to the left and into the median near mile marker 279.

The vehicle struck an embankment, went airborne, and hit a bridge railing before coming to rest upside-down in Darlington Ditch near the Madison River.

MHP said the woman was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

The passenger, a 53-year-old man, was wearing his seatbelt and was taken to a hospital. No information about the extent of the man's injuries or his current condition was available.

MHP has not yet released the names of either person. We will update you if we get more information.