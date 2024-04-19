1 person dead, 1 injured in house fire south of Bigfork

BIGFORK — One person died and another was injured in a house fire in Lake County on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

The Bigfork Fire Department responded to the fire in the 31000 block of Twinflower Lane south of Bigfork at 10:25 a.m.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home at the end of a steep and narrow gravel driveway.

The Bigfork Fire Department then asked for mutual aid in fighting the fire which was burning in an area without fire hydrants.

The City of Polson Fire Department, Polson Rural Fire Department, and Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department all responded to the scene.

The fire was extinguished by 4 p.m. on Thursday and an investigation into what started the fire is continuing.

The identity of the person who died has not been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.