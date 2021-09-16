1 person dead, 2 injured in Kalispell shooting

KALISPELL — Police responded to reports of gunshots fired at or near Fuel Fitness in Kalispell on Thursday.

According to Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman, the initial call said that two men were shooting at each other at about 10:50 a.m.

Officers found three people at the scene with gunshot wounds; one of the people was dead.

The two surviving gunshot victims were taken to Logan Health.

There is no word at this point on the nature or severity of their injuries.

Police Chief Overman says a suspect has been accounted for and is no longer a threat to the public.

The names of the people involved have not been released at this point.