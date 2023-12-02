1 person dead, 3 injured in Lake County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died in a crash involving a school bus and two pick-up trucks in Lake County on Friday, December 1, 2023.

The crash happened at about 7:00 a.m. on U.S. Highway 93 near Mellow Cove Lane, along the western shore of Flathead Lake.

There were no students on the school bus at the time of the crash.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the bus was northbound on US Highway 93 when it crossed the center-line after negotiating a curve.

The two pickup trucks were southbound on US Highway 93 and crashed into the school bus.

The school bus had two occupants: a 61-year old female driver from Polson, and a 74-year old passenger from Ronan. Both were taken to Logan Health in Kalispell for medical treatment. The MHP is not yet sure if the driver was wearing a seatbelt; the passenger was not.

The 54-year old male driver and sole occupant of the Dodge Ram died at the scene. The man was from Rollins; his name has not yet been released. The MHP is not yet sure if he was wearing a seatbelt.

The male driver and sole occupant of the Chevy Silverado - from Kalispell - was also taken to Logan Health in Kalispell; he was wearing a seatbelt.

The nature and extent of injuries to the three people taken to hospital has not been disclosed.

Alcohol/drugs and speed were not factors in the crash, according to the MHP.

We will update you if we get more information.