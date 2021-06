BILLINGS — The driver of a semi-trailer died when his vehicle was hit by a train.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened Sunday at about 9:30 p.m. east of Livingston.

The semi was struck getting off Interstate 90 near mile marker 350.

The semi driver died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you if we get more information.