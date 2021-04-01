1 person dead in rollover crash near Drummond

DRUMMOND — One person died in a crash on Interstate 90 near Drummond on Thursday.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports a 56-year-old man from Spokane died in the crash that happened just before 1 p.m. on I-90 eastbound near mile marker 142,

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says emergency crews were dispatched to a report of a one-car crash west of Drummond with a vehicle reported in the Clark Fork River with people trapped inside.

Two people were taken to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula as a precaution, but neither sustained serious injury.

MHP reports the Toyota Camry was eastbound on I-90 when the driver lost control and over-corrected, causing the car to roll into the median, cross the westbound lanes, and land upside-down partially submerged in the river.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.

At this point, there is no word on whether speed or impaired driving were factors.

The Granite County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the crash.

