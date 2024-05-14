1 person dead, Sheriff's deputy injured in crash near Lolo

(UPDATE: 12:26 p.m.) We are learning more about the crash that shut down a section of U.S. Highway 93 south of Lolo.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith says a deputy was involved in the two-vehicle crash that happened at about 9:30 a.m. near mile marker 80.

The driver of the second vehicle died at the scene; the name of the person has not yet been released.

The deputy was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased during this very difficult time,” a statement reads.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and Lake County Sheriff’s Office will serve as the coroner.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you when we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 11:06 a.m.) The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 93 are blocked south of Lolo due to a crash.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol incident website, it is a fatal crash at mile marker 80.

The crash was reported shortly before 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports the northbound lanes of Highway 93 are blocked south of Trader Brothers.

Traffic is delayed in the area.

We will update you if we get more information.

