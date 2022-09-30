Watch Now
1 person in custody after 'incident' in Missoula

Jill Valley/MTN News
Police activity on West Broadway in Missoula on Sept. 30, 2022.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 15:12:54-04

(UPDATE: 12:11 p.m.) One person has been taken into custody following the that closed part of West Broadway in downtown Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department reports an investigation into the incident is continuing and there is no threat to the public.

No other details have been released at this point.

West Broadway between North Higgins and Broadway is once again open to traffic.

(1st REPORT, 11:47 a.m.) Police activity is taking place in the area of West Broadway and North Higgins in downtown Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department reports West Broadway is shut down between Ryman and Higgins for a police investigation.

Numerous emergency vehicles and law enforcement personnel are at the scene.

People should avoid the area.

There is no threat to the public, according to MPD.

