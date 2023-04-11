1 person in custody following standoff in Kalispell

(UPDATE: 12:47 p.m.) A Tuesday standoff with law enforcement has been resolved in Kalispell.

The Kalispell Police Department reports that a male was "taken into custody without incident."

Charges are pending further investigation.

No other information has been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 12:20 p.m. Law enforcement officers are involved in a standoff in Kalispell.

The Kalispell Police Department responded to a report of an assault with a weapon shortly before 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

People are asked to avoid the area of 2nd Avenue NW.

"A perimeter has been set up and officers are making efforts at peacefully resolving the situation," a news release states.

The Kalispell Police Department SRT along with the Northwest Montana Regional SWAT Team responded to the scene.

We will update you when we get more information.