1-year-old drowns at Helena daycare

HELENA — A child drowned in Lewis & Clark County on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Emergency responders were called to the 5000 block of Kerr Drive for a report of a drowning victim, according to Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.
The 1-year-old child, Camden Brown, was pronounced dead after resuscitation efforts at Saint Peter’s Hospital, said Dutton.
Dutton said the drowning occurred at a daycare and has been ruled accidental.
“It’s a tragedy. Our sympathies to the parents and grandparents,” said Dutton.
Dutton says that his office did not recommend any criminal charges, but the Lewis & Clark County Attorney’s Office will review the case.
