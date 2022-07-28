1-year-old drowns at Helena daycare

HELENA — A child drowned in Lewis & Clark County on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Emergency responders were called to the 5000 block of Kerr Drive for a report of a drowning victim, according to Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.

The 1-year-old child, Camden Brown, was pronounced dead after resuscitation efforts at Saint Peter’s Hospital, said Dutton.

Dutton said the drowning occurred at a daycare and has been ruled accidental.

“It’s a tragedy. Our sympathies to the parents and grandparents,” said Dutton.

Dutton says that his office did not recommend any criminal charges, but the Lewis & Clark County Attorney’s Office will review the case.

