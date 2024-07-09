175 boats found with invasive species in Montana so far this year

HELENA — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) reports that aquatic invasive species check stations across the state have identified 175 boats containing either invasive mussels or weeds so far this year.

FWP says that all motorized and non-motorized watercraft entering Montana from out of state must be inspected, and all watercraft must be drained of all water before being transported.

The most recent detection of invasive mussels occurred at the Wibaux inspection station in the southwestern portion of Montana, involving a boat that was headed to northern Idaho.

FWP reports the craft was decontaminated, locked to the trailer, and Idaho officials were notified.

According to FWP, about 38,000 boats have been inspected in Montana so far this year.

Failure to stop at a check station could result in a fine up to $500.

You can get more information at FWP's aquatic invasive species website, or by calling the FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau at 406-444-2440.