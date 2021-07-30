Retro camper transformed into a mobile lounge

HELENA — From ice cream to cocktails, Just Rollin’s mobile lounge "Beatrice" is a rental designed to fit any occasion.

Crystal Hermanson, founder of Just Rollin', says the 1977 camper was a new business idea she had wanted to do for a while.

"I like to throw events and parties as most of my friends know I am dreamer, a business dreamer, so I just ran in across these mobile bars across Pinterest and all those things and like I want to do that,” said Hermanson.

When you rent out Beatrice, she comes unstocked but does have a fridge, sink and freezer, meaning the possibilities of what she can offer an event is potentially endless.

“She's just kind of a unique experience I know there's another mobile bar in town which I'm hoping we can coordinate on some things, but I specifically made her, so she wasn't just a bar. So she's very versatile so use your imagination and she'll come with you,” said Hermanson.

Hermanson says so far, customer feedback of the completely remodeled camper is a great success.

"Feedback has been awesome, and I've just gotten a lot of support from businesses and people and I'm just I'm just so excited to get everyone to come together and just you know do things and bring Helena and bring creativity to Helena and events,” said Hermanson.

Hermanson hopes to create more mobile lounges, to make a fleet of rentals just like Beatrice.

“I dream big. So Beatrice was my beginning, I hope to, hopefully soon, expand into other mobile type businesses so that's kind of my goal,” said Hermanson.

Hermanson wants to thank her supporters, family and friends for supporting her dream of creating a unique experience for Helena residents.

"I'm just super excited and blessed that this came together like it did and it was honestly with the help of a lot of people, so I just want to thank them,” said Hermanson.