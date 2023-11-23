2 Hardin cheerleaders will perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

It’s a long way from Hardin High School to New York City. For Alexis Madill and Andria Yellowmule, it’s the trip of a lifetime.

The two seniors are part of a group of cheerleaders from across the nation who will be performing in the famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“I was really excited because I never have gotten to do anything like this before,” says Andria.

The two were chosen for the honor after their coach helped them send an audition video and application.

MTN News

“I’m looking forward to the whole thing and seeing everything-- being in a new place,” says Alexis.

“I just want to take it all in just be a good role model to other girls that are already looking up to us,” said Andria.

Cheering is a sport that takes a lot of skill, athletic ability and practice. The girls have less than a week of practice to learn everything with the group they’ll be performing with in New York.

MTN News

They also look forward to seeing some of the sights including the Statue of Liberty.

“I would like to give a shout-out to Mosaic Threads, Apsaalooke’ Housing Authority and Crow Tribal legislators for sponsoring me on fulfilling my dream of being part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” Andria says.

While both are excited about performing in New York, they are also making big plans for the coming year. Andria and Alexis both plan to enlist with the National Guard.

“My late aunt was in the Navy and I started my journey after she passed away so I wanted to do something in honor of her,” Alexis says.

“Nobody in my family has ever done anything like that so I just kind of wanted to be different,” adds Andria.

But for now, they are looking forward to performing on one of the world’s biggest stages-- knowing that plenty of people back home will also be cheering for them.

