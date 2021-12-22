2 men charged for Butte shooting death

BUTTE — The Butte-Silver Bow Coroner has identified the victim of Sunday’s fatal shooting as 42-year-old William Harris of Butte.

Harris was shot and killed at his residence at 815 Main Street at about 6:55 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

One neighbor said that the night before the shooting, she called the police to complain about a loud party going on at that residence.

“This is what happened, and I knew it was going to happen, the night before last, I did, I called on that trailer. I said, ‘There’s a bunch of druggies and there’s going to be a problem,’” said Kayla Ortez.

She said that she and other neighbors have complained to police about alleged drug activity and disturbances at the residence.

“That guy didn’t have to die, if they would have just busted this house, that guy would still be alive, and that’s the sad part,” said Ortez.

Two 32-year-old men were charged on Tuesday.

Nicholas Jaegar and Jay Hubber, both of Butte, are charged with deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary.

Bail for each man was set at $250,000.



(DECEMBER 20, 2021) A man is dead after a shooting in Butte on Sunday, according to Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement.

Sheriff Ed Lester said in a news release that Butte Police, A-1 Ambulance, and Butte Fire Rescue responded at around 6:55 p.m. to the shooting on the 800 block of South Main Street in Butte.

A 42-year-old Butte man was taken to St. James Healthcare with gunshot injuries.

He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to Sheriff Lester.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

The release said several people at the residence have been detained or questioned, and evidence has been recovered from the scene.

Sheriff Lester said the investigation is active and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

