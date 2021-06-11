2 men dead in accident at Stillwater Mine near Nye

Officials on Friday released the names of the two Stillwater Mine employees who died in an accident.

Dale Ketola of Columbus (Montana), 65 years old, and and Jerry Ashlock of Caldwell (Idaho), 55, died at the scene on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Stillwater County Sheriff/Coroner's Office.

The men were in a side-by-side utility vehicle working underground in the mine when they were hit by an underground locomotive at about 2 p.m.

The Sibanye-Stillwater company said in a news release:

It is with deep sadness that we report the loss of two of our fellow colleagues in a vehicle-related accident while working underground at the Stillwater Mine at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. An investigation is underway, and we are working closely with our safety regulators to determine the cause of the accident. At Sibanye-Stillwater, we value safety above all else. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone impacted by this tragic event.

The underground day and night shifts at Stillwater Mine, which is several miles southwest of Nye, were canceled for Thursday and Friday.

No other details have been released at this point.

The accident is being investigated by the federal Mine Safety Health Administration.

