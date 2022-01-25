2 men found dead in Billings with gunshot wounds

Two people were found dead with gunshot wounds in Billings early Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

The Billings Police Department said that officers were dispatched to a report of a crashed vehicle on the 300 block of S. 37th Street at 3:11 a.m.

They found two male gunshot victims and a third male with "severe trauma" to his neck.

The wounded male was taken to a hospital; there is no word at this point how the man was wounded.

The two deceased males have not been identified at this point.

No arrests have been announced and police have not released any other information yet.

We will update you when we get more information.