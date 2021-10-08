2 men reported missing in Beaverhead County

DILLON — The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office has issued missing person alerts on two men, missing in separate incidents.

The alert for Jason Morris was issued on Tuesday, October 5. According to a news release, Morris, 46 years old, was last seen leaving his home near Dillon early Friday morning, October 1st.

Jason is 5'7", and weighs about 190 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and the blue denim shirt shown in the attached photo.

Jason reportedly has been acting out of character recently and may be at risk of self-harm.

A pistol is missing from his truck, which was found parked at Lone Tree Campground at Clark Canyon Reservoir in Beaverhead County, south of Dillon. Anyone having information regarding Jason Morris please contact the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office at 406-683-3700.

Also missing is Derek Lee Gore, 29. The alert for Gore was issued on Friday, October 8. Derek is 6’0 and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen in Dillon on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Derek is likely riding his motorcycle (2014 KTM ENDURO, orange and black). No direction or destination has been determined. Derek usually keeps in daily contact with his parents but has not contacted them at all. His phone has been deactivated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office at 406-683-3700.