2 people dead after a small plane crashed in Rosebud County

Posted at 2:18 PM, May 15, 2024
BILLINGS — Authorities are investigating the crash of a small plane that killed two people near Forsyth on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

According to a Federal Aviation Administration preliminary report, the crash happened at 4:30 p.m. "under unknown circumstances."

The plane was a Piper/PA18, but no other information has been released yet.

Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton said Wednesday he could not release any details about the cause of the crash or the names of those who were killed at this point.

He said the crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA.

We will update you if we get more information.

