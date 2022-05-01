Watch
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

2 people dead after small plane crashes in Flathead County

Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in Flathead County on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
MTN
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in Flathead County on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in Flathead County on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Posted at 12:31 PM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 14:31:03-04

FLATHEAD COUNTY — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in Flathead County on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

At around 9 a.m. on Saturday, the Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to a report from residents in the Church Drive and West Valley Drive area about a small airplane crash.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed to MTN News that officers found one man and one woman deceased.

The Sheriff's Office, along with other agencies including West Valley Fire Department and Glacier National Park International Airport Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene.

Heino said the Sheriff's Office held security overnight while National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) takes over the investigation.

According to Heino, NTSB will be leading the investigation now to determine the cause of the crash.

The names of the two people have not yet been released. We will update you if we get more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119