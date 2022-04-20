Watch
2 people dead in fire at Bridger casino

photo by Dana Zier
Fire at Honest Tom's Casino in Bridger.
Posted at 2:27 PM, Apr 20, 2022
A fire that broke out at Honest Tom's Casino in Bridger at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, has claimed the lives of two people, confirmed Bridger Police Chief Mike Buechler.

The names of the two people have not yet been released.

No other details are yet available, including the suspected cause of the fire, and the investigation continues, according to The Carbon County News.

Responding agencies included the Bridger Police Department; fire departments from Bridger, Fromberg, and Belfry; the State Fire Marshal; and the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

We will update you if we get more information.

