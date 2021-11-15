2 people die in house fire near Columbia Falls

MISSOULA — Two people died in a house fire near Columbia Falls on Sunday.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a fire at Hodgson Road and 8 X Lazy K Road shortly after 10 a.m.

Deputies arrived to find a residence fully engulfed in flames. There were four people inside the house at the time.

Law enforcement officers talked with witnesses at the scene and determined that two males did not make it out of the home and had died.

The names of the two people have not been released at this point.

The witnesses also said they heard an explosion just prior to the structure being engulfed in flames.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says an arson investigation team is responding to process the scene.

Montana Highway Patrol, Columbia Falls, West Valley and Evergreen Fire assisted Flathead County Sheriff’s deputies at the scene.

We will update you if we get more information.