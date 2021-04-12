2 people died in a wrong-way crash in Missoula

MISSOULA — Two people died and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Missoula on Saturday.

The Missoula Police Department responded to the crash on the Russell Street Bridge at around 11:15 p.m.

MPD shift commander Sgt. Mike Hebert said that one vehicle was going the wrong way on the bridge with no headlights at highway speed. The vehicle struck another vehicle that was going the correct way on the bridge.

Hebert told MTN News that the two occupants of the wrong-way vehicle died, and a woman driving the struck vehicle was taken to St. Patrick Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The names of the two people who died have not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.

