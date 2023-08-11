2 people injured after small plane crashes in eastern Montana

GREAT FALLS — A small plane crashed in eastern Montana on Thursday, August 10, 2023, injuring at least two people.

At about 7 pm, emergency crews responded to the scene southeast of Miles City.

One person was taken by a medical helicopter to a Billings hospital; another was taken to a nearby hospital.

There is no word on the nature or extent of their injuries.

Responding agencies include the Custer County Sheriff's Office, Custer County Rural Fire, Miles City Fire Rescue, St Vincent Help Flight; ranches in the area also assisted.

The cause of the crash is not yet known; the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



