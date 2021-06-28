2 people survive crash of small plan near Marion

MISSOULA — Two people walked away from a plane crash that occurred during takeoff Sunday near Marion.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says law enforcement received news of a downed aircraft at the Cabin Creek Landing Airstrip at 11:21 a.m.

Sheriff Heino said the Mooney M 205 Aircraft hit a power line on takeoff and crash-landed into nearby trees.

He said the two people on board the aircraft walked away with minor injuries.

Sharday Hilliard

The Marion Fire Department responded along with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Heino said the plane is registered in Oregon.

No other details have been released; we will update you if we get more information.

MTN News

National Transportation Safety Board officials are investigating the crash.