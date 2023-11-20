Watch Now
2 people survive crash of small plane at Hungry Horse Reservoir

Small plane crashes on the shore of Hungry Horse Reservoir
Posted at 3:23 PM, Nov 20, 2023
A small plane crashed on the shores of the Hungry Horse Reservoir on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Flathead County Sheriff Brain Heino said that two people aboard the plane were traveling from Great Falls to Kalispell when they experienced low visibility.

After the crash landing, Heino says the two people were able to swim to shore where they were eventually located.

Flathead County Sheriff Brain Heino says a Two Bear Air helicopter was dispatched to the crash scene at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The two occupants of the plane were taken to Logan Health in Kalispell.

The nature and severity of their injuries has not been disclosed, nor have the names of the two people.

According to FlightAware, the plane took off from Great Falls International Airport at 7:32 a.m. and was last reported near Kalispell about four hours later.

The National Transportation Safety Board says that the “aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances” and that the injuries were minor.

Law enforcement officers and the Flathead County Dive Team plans to remove the plane from the water and work with the NTSB on the investigation.

We will update you if we get more information.

