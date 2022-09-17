2 teens shot in Billings; suspect at large

BILLINGS — Two teens were shot during an argument on Saturday, September 17, 2022, atop the Billings Rims.

Police said the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. The post did not provide specific location where the shooting took place.

An 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old female were "seriously injured," according to police, and were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

At this time, there is no word on their current condition.

A suspect fled the area and the investigation continues, police said.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

This is the latest in a string of teen shootings in Billings; police say the recent shootings are not gang-related .



TRENDING ARTICLES

