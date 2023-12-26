3 dead in recent crashes across Montana

GREAT FALLS — Three people died and several others were injured in crashes across Montana within the last several days.

One person died and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Powell County on Friday, December 22, 2023. It happened at about 9:30 a.m. along Montana Highway 200 near mile marker 55, between Lincoln and Ovando. The Montana Highway Patrol says the collision involved a Subaru Outback driven by a 34-year old man from Missoula, and a Toyota RAV4 driven by a 73-year old man from Great Falls. There was also a 72-year old female passenger in the Toyota, also from Great Falls. The Outback was eastbound negotiating a left-side curve in icy conditions, and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on into the RAV4. The passenger in the RAV4 died at the scene; her name has not been released. The two drivers were taken to a hospital in Missoula; the nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed. According to the MHP, all three people were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected as factors in the crash, but the MHP says that the Outback was "travelling too fast for the road conditions."

A person died two days after being injured in a one-vehicle crash in Rosebud County on Friday, December 22, 2023. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 12 and Interstate 94, near the southwest end of Forsyth. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 77-year old driver of a Toyota pickup truck failed to slow down when entering a reduced-speed zone, went across the bridge deck of I-94, crossed a cattle guard, and crashed into a cobblestone building on private property. The driver - who was the only occupant of the vehicle - was taken to a hospital in Billings and died two days later. The person's name has not yet been released. According to the MHP, the person was not wearing a seatbelt. The MHP report indicates that alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the crash, but speed may have played a role.

One person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Roosevelt County on Saturday, December 23, 2023. It happened at about 2:50 a.m. along BIA Route 1 between Brockton and Fort Kipp. The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash involved a Pontiac Grand Prix with two occupants - a 28-year old female driver, and a 24-year old female passenger. According to the MHP, the vehicle was eastbound and for some reason went off the road into a ditch. The vehicle hit a field approach and became airborne. It landed and rolled several times. The driver died at the scene; her name has not been released. The passenger was taken to a hospital in Billings; the nature and extent of her injuries has not been disclosed. According to the MHP, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt; it's not yet known if the passenger was.

We will update you if we get more information about any of the crashes.