3 miners seriously injured at Signal Peak Energy near Roundup

BILLINGS — Three coal miners at the Signal Peak Energy mine were seriously injured when an underground portion of the mine caved in on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Musselshell County Disaster & Emergency Services said it received a report of the incident at about 8:37 p.m.

The agency said three miners became trapped and the mine's extraction team was able to get them out and above ground.

Two of the miners were taken by ambulance to a hospital in Billings, while the third was flown to a Billings hospital. All three sustained what are said to be serious injuries.

The collapse happened in a section of the mine near the end of what is known as the "long wall," which is an active part of the mine where operations take place.

The county agency said state authorities are investigating the incident.

