3 people dead in 2 crashes in Beaverhead County

Three people died in separate crashes in Beaverhead County in recent days.



FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13: A 24-year-old man from Potomac died in a crash shortly before 2 p.m. on Montana Highway 43 near Wisdom.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the man died after the Toyota RAV 4 he was driving went off the road and rolled over. The man — whose name has not been released — was thrown from the SUV and died at the scene.

According to the MHP, impaired driving was not a factor in the crash. The agency has not yet determined if the man was wearing a seatbelt. The victim was the only occupant of the vehicle.



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14: Two people died in a two-vehicle crash at around 9:12 p.m. at mile marker 41 near Fishtrap.

The MHP says westbound Ford F-150 on MT Highway 43 reportedly crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound Toyota Tundra.

According to the MHP, both vehicles became fully engulfed in flames, and the two drivers died at the scene.

The agency says the drivers are unable to be identified at this time. The two victims were the only occupants of the vehicles.

The report says speed and alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash, but did not specify whether that applied to one or both drivers.

