3 people found dead in Sweet Grass County

GREAT FALLS — The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office is investigating three deaths that occurred on Friday, December 23, 2022.

The agency said in a social media post that the Sweet Grass County Dispatch Center received a call on Friday morning that a person was in "medical distress."

An ambulance was dispatched to the residence, located northwest of the town of Reed Point.

When responders arrived, they found three people at the scene unresponsive.

There is no word yet on the suspected cause of their deaths, nor whether the deaths may have been accidental (such as carbon monoxide poisoning).

Officials have not yet released any other information at this point, including the names of the three people.

