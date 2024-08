3 people hit by lightning at Glacier High School; 1 person in ICU

Several people were struck by lightning on Monday, August 19, 2024, at Glacier High School in Kalispell.

Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio tells MTN News that police and fire departments responded to the school at about 5:45 p.m.

Glacier High School Principal Brad Holloway said in a Facebook post it happened on the soccer field, and that a coach and two players were hit by lightning.

The post added the coach and one of the players are responsive at Logan Health, and the second player is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

Holloway said school officials are in contact with the families of all involved.



He added: "We are thankful for the first responder professionals for their immediate response and ask you to keep all those involved in your thoughts and prayers."

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

According to the National Weather Service, lightning kills about 20 people in the United States each year, and hundreds more are severely injured.