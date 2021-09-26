3 people injured in I-90 crash in Billings

Update 8:30 p.m. Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near the South Billings Boulevard exit.
A pickup rear ended a car that was slowing for construction in the area, then overturned, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
A man and a woman were extricated from the overturned pickup and taken to the hospital. The woman was not wearing a seat belt, according to Trooper Brennen Plucker.
The driver of the car, a man, was also taken to the hospital.
Plucker said the pickup driver was distracted and did not see the car slowing down.
All eastbound lanes opened just after 8 p.m.
Update 6:15 p.m. One lane of eastbound Interstate 90 has reopened following a rollover crash, but the right lane remains closed.
