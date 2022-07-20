3 people rescued from island in Flathead Lake

Two adults and a child were rescued from Wild Horse Island in Flathead Lake on Monday, July 18, 2022.

They had taken canoes to the island from Big Arm State Park, and realized conditions were not safe to attempt return and called for help.

Lake County Search & Rescue responded to their call with two boats; the three people were found safe on the southwest tip of the island.

SAR crews encountered five to six-foot waves heading to their location.

Large debris hazards were also seen, continue to pose a danger for boaters during the high runoff year.

The canoes were left to be retrieved during calmer weather conditions.

The SAR team said in a Facebook post : "Happy to report all persons had personal floatation which is an absolute must."



