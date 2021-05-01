406 Arena hosts horse fair and 4-H Camp

VAUGHN — The 406 Arena in Vaughn is hosting a horse fair on Saturday. The horse fair is open from 9 am to 6 pm and free to attend. The 4-H Horse Camp is also being held in conjunction with the horse fair. The camp runs from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm and is offered to youth ages 8 -18 who are enrolled in the 4-H horse projects.

The campers and fair-goers enjoyed a variety of fun and educational activities both on and off the horse.

“We’re happy to be here and provide a service to our community. We’re really grateful for the support that we’ve received,” said Jessica Fryberger, owner of the 406 Arena. “When we bought the property, we knew we had a lot of work in front of us and we’re still in the process of making changes and making improvements and we’re really glad to have the support of the community behind us that’s made that possible, so we’re excited to offer them new things coming whenever we can, and we try really hard to provide the services that they need, whether it’s clinics, or classes or boarding or the trails or the lessons or things along those lines, and just a place to come and ride if what they have at home isn’t quite what they need.”

The Fryberger family has been farming and ranching in the Sun River Valley for 16 years and in the Fall of 2018, opened the 406 Arena to offer their services to riders, including horse boarding and an events center with indoor and outdoor riding arenas and trails. Click here to visit the website .