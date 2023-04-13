Watch Now
Montana and Regional News

A Helena man has been reported missing

2teeth.png
Montana Department of Justice
2teeth.png
Posted at 8:50 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 12:39:41-04

(UPDATE, 10:38 a.m.) The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Steven-Bear Twoteeth has been cancelled. Steven-Bear has been located and is safe. No other information has been released.

(1st REPORT, 8:50 a.m.) The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Steven-Bear Twoteeth of Helena.

Steven-Bear is a 30-year-old trans man, 5 foot 5 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Steven-Bear last posted to social media with suicidal ideations.

Steven-Bear is homeless and is possibly living in a vehicle, unknown vehicle description.

If you have any information on Steven-Bear Twoteeth, you're asked to call the Helena Police Department at 406-442-3233 or call 911.

2teeth2.png

