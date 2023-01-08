A man accidentally shot himself at Logan Gun Range

(UPDATE: 6:08pm) Patrol Captain Dan McDonough reports that the man was doing draw exercises with a 9mm pistol handgun when it accidentally discharged and he shot himself in the leg.

This was an accidental shot, and his condition is still unknown.

No one else was injured, and the man was driven by a witness to the Eastbound Jackrabbit exit, where they met with a Central Valley Fire District Ambulance.

Captain McDonough reminds everyone to treat all weapons as if they're loaded.



(1st REPORT) At approximately 2:30pm, a call of an 'accidental discharge' at the gun-range was received by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Central Valley Fire District, and AMR.

Jake Zlomie of Central Valley Fire District says that they took one person with an "accidental discharge wound" to a Bozeman hospital at about 2:45pm.

Patrol Captain Dan McDonough of Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that further information regarding the investigation will be released soon, but it is an open investigation and there are no charges at this time.